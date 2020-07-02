John Nahra
Haddon Township - John Anthony Nahra, MNCS, USN (Retired), a South Jersey native, passed away peacefully at home with his sister by his side on June 24, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born on Christmas Eve, 1956, John lived a thousand lives in one. He was a Father. He was a Role model. He was a Sailor. He was a Man. These are the words of his Sons. Following graduation from Collingswood High School in 1974, John enlisted in the US Navy. He started his Naval career at Recruit Training Center, IL and Fleet & Mine Warfare Training Center, Charleston, SC. He served at various Mobile Mine Assembly Groups (MOMAG) around the world. MNCS Nahra retired in 1999 with over 23 years of honorable service and thoroughly enjoyed his retirement years.
John is preceded in death by his son, Matthew Vincent Nahra and is survived by his sons, John Alexander Nahra and Dylan Francis Nahra, and their mother, Kathleen Engle. John is also survived by John Alexander's wife, Rachel, and his grandson, Maxwell. He is also survived by his three sisters, Julie Nahra, Mary Nahra, Dorothy Brown and her husband Kevin Brown, his nephew, Kirk Pawlak, niece, Amy Barto, and great niece, Lily Barto.
MNCS John Anthony Nahra will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery, at a date to be determined.
For additional obituary information and to share memories and condolences please visit www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com
.