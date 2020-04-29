Services
John O. Rex Jr.


1923 - 2020
John O. Rex Jr. Obituary
John O. Rex, Jr.

Washington Twp. - On April 26, 2020, John, age 97. Beloved husband of Mary O. Rex (nee Ottey). Loving father of Robert (Samantha) Rex of Audubon, Edward (Caroline) Rex of Turnersville, and the late Julie McDowell. Also survived by 4 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. John served in the U.S. Army during WWII and worked as a Quality Control Manager for Wickes Industries in Camden. He was also a member of the 2nd Air Division Association, 8th Air Force Historical Society, National Railway Historical Society, Audubon Historical Society, and the Shenandoah Veterans Committee. Cremation was private. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date under the direction of the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, P.O. Box 37920, Boone, IA 50037-0920. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020
