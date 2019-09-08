Services
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
Viewing
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
Viewing
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
9:15 AM - 10:15 AM
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Holy Family
Washington Twp., NJ
John P. Callahan

John P. Callahan Obituary
John P. Callahan

Longport - On September 5, 2019, of Longport and Washington Twp. Passed away peacefully after a battle with esophageal cancer. Age 67. Beloved husband of Tina (nee Ciarrocchi) for 44 years. Devoted father of Jackie Callahan. Dear brother of Rosemary Fitzgerald, Patricia Jillard, Kathleen Cain, Teresa Biebel, Tom Callahan and Brigid Harrison.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing Tuesday 7:00-9:00 PM and Wednesday 9:15-10:15 AM at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Rd., Washington Twp. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 am at the Church of the Holy Family, Washington Twp.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com

"A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering"
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 8, 2019
