John P. (Jack) Callahan
On March 8, 2020, Jack, age 86, passed away peacefully with his family at his side. Born and raised in North Camden, Jack graduated from Camden Catholic High School Class of 1951 and LaSalle College Class of 1955. After briefly attending Villanova Law School, Jack served in the US Army from 1956-1958. After his honorable discharge, he married his wife and love of his life, Barbara Hayes starting their family shortly thereafter in Pennsauken and becoming parishioners of St. Peter's Catholic Church. He worked at RCA in Moorestown, then started his own recruiting business, Callahan Center for Computer Personnel, and was the Director of Auditor for many years for the State of New Jersey before starting his own mergers and acquisitions company, Callahan Consulting.
A man of deep faith, Jack spent a great deal of his time serving and volunteering with the Catholic Church. He was a founding member of Cursillo in South Jersey and of Kairos, a prison ministry he help start in New Jersey, which later became Kenosis. He has maintained a long relationship with Fr. Michael Doyle at Sacred Heart in Camden and the projects in the surrounding community he serves. He also volunteered with Msgr. Michael Mannion and Discovery House Ministries. A regular attendee at daily mass, he was also a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus. In addition to his volunteer activities, he was a devoted family man who loved spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren including trips to the shore and celebrating his birthday.
Jack was the beloved husband of 50 years to the late, Barbara (nee Hayes). He is the devoted father of Dr. Richard (Denise) PhD, Kevin (Donna), John, Paul (Melissa), and Liz (Vince) Nicastro and the loving grandfather of Mary, Jackson, Daniel, David, Jake and Casey. Jack is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Msgr. Richard Callahan and sister, Peggy Crowell.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Friday from 6:00 - 9:00 PM at the Healey Funeral Home, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights. There will be a viewing again Saturday beginning at 10:00 AM at Christ Our Light Church, 402 N. Kings Hwy., Cherry Hill, NJ where His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. Int. Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart of Camden, 1840 Broadway Avenue, Camden, NJ 08104 or at www.heartofcamden.org.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020