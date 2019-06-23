|
|
John P. "Jack" Garrison
Cherry Hill - On June 20, 2019, Jack, age 88, of Cherry Hill passed away peacefully at Virtua Hospital in Voorhees. Born and raised in the East Falls section of Philadelphia, Jack attended St. Bridget's Grammar School, Roman Catholic High School, and La Salle College. During his college years, Jack began working in the printing field as an offset pressman which led to the founding of Garrison Printing Company. He was the proud owner and operator of the company until his retirement in the late 1980s after which the company was moved to Pennsauken under the direction of his two sons.
Jack married his wife of 66 years, Barbara, who grew up next door in East Falls and they moved to Haddonfield where they raised their three children. Jack was a true gentleman and devoted to his family as well as his many friends over the years. He worked hard, traveled well, and played well, whether it was playing pool, darts and shuffleboard during his annual "Bar Room Olympics" event that he hosted for the past 33 years, or the one and only day he agreed to go fishing and caught a 13 foot Tiger shark off the coast of his beloved Avalon. He was a devoted Catholic and active parishioner of St. Rose of Lima Church for over 50 years. He has been a resident of Cherry Hill for the past eight years.
Jack is the beloved husband of Barbara (nee Ragan). He is the devoted father of Leigh (Paul) Juska, Jake (Barbara) Garrison and Dan (Lori), Garrison. He is the cherished grandfather of Jennifer (Terry) Carolan, Paul (Rachel) Juska Jr., Jordan (Kim) Patruskey, Julia (Michael) Price, Danny (Leigh) Garrison and Ian Garrison. Jack is also lovingly survived by eight great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother, Raymond, and sister, Peggy.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Monday evening from 7:00 - 9:00 PM and again Tuesday morning from 9:30 - 10:30 AM at the HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, 11:00 AM at St. Rose of Lima Church, 4th Avenue, and Kings Highway, Haddon Heights. Committal Service following at Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Roman Catholic High School, 301 N. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107 or at www.romancatholichs.com
Published in Courier-Post on June 23, 2019