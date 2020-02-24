|
John P. Garzarelli
On February 22, 2020, age 64, of West Collingswood Heights, NJ. He was the beloved brother of Marion Luczny, Domenic, Mario (Kathy) and Larry (Joan) Garzarelli. He is also survived by seven nieces and nephews Gregory, Jessica, Diane, Nancy, Bonnie, Michael and Brian. John worked for over 20 years with the US Postal Service. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing and funeral on Friday morning from 10:00-11:00 AM in the Alloway Funeral Home 315 E. Maple Avenue Merchantville, NJ. A funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020