Services
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
(856) 983-1005
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:45 AM - 11:45 AM
St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church
27 Kresson Gibbsboro Road
Gibbsboro, NJ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 6, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church
27 Kresson Gibbsboro Road
Gibbsboro, NJ
View Map
John P. "Jack" Kenny Obituary
John "Jack" P. Kenny

Magnolia - Jack passed away peacefully on April 26, 2019 at 88 years old. Beloved husband of the late Helen Nawrocki Kenny. Loving father of John M. Kenny, Carol A."Cara" Erlam (Alex), Ron P. Kenny (Allison) and his dog, Bindi Sue. Proud Pop Pop of Alexander and Andrew Erlam and Carrie and Ian Milam. Also survived by loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Jack will be fondly remembered as a true gentleman with a kind heart, a proud patriot and US Air Force Korean War Veteran (80th Fighter Bomber Squadron) but more important as our beloved father, Pop Pop, uncle and friend. Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation on Monday, May 6th from 10:45-11:45 AM at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 27 Kresson Gibbsboro Road, Gibbsboro, NJ 08026. Funeral Mass will begin at 12 noon. Interment at a later date, private with family at Harleigh Cemetery, Camden, NJ. Memorial donations may be made to St. Andrew the Apostle Church, Samaritan Hospice (www.samaritannj.org) or the to Team Pop Pop's Posse (https://tinyurl.com/y3d56oyt). Until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand. ~ Irish Blessing.
Published in Courier-Post on May 2, 2019
