|
|
John P. Koch, Jr.
Glendora - John P. Koch, Jr., on August 29, 2019, of Glendora. Age 85. Beloved husband of the late Ethel "Faye" (nee Martin). Devoted father of Deborah Eksterowicz (Bob), Colette Tyler (Ed), Kathy MacKinnon (Dave), and the late John III. Loving grandfather of Shelley, Lauren, Michael, Eddie, John, Jeff, Derek, Kayla, Jamie, John IV, and the late Bob Jr. Great-grandfather of Tommy, Julianna, John, Cade, Cole, Payton, Quinn, Eddie, Averie, Ella, Janet, and Mike. Dear brother of Helen McCarthy and the late Marie Burrows and Joe Koch. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mr. Koch was one of the founders and long serving member of the Glendora Little League, serving as President 1966-67 and was the Manager for the Glendora Little League 1970 South Jersey Champs. He was also involved with the Glendora Girls Athletic league. He coached and officiated Glendora and South Jersey youth for over 40 years. He was active in local politics and community service in both Glendora and Gloucester Township. He proudly worked at Eastern Business Forms and owned his own printing business for over 50 years. Mr. Koch printed most every ticket, raffle, and program on his Chandler Letter Press for so many organizations in South Jersey. There will be a viewing from 10am to 11am Monday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Service 11am Monday at the funeral home. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's memory to the Glendora Little League, P.O. Box 68, Glendora, NJ 08029 or to Serenity Hospice Care of NJ, 56 Georgetown Rd., Bordentown, NJ 08505. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 31, 2019