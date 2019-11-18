|
John P. McBride
Voorhees - McBride, John P. of Voorhees, NJ passed away peacefully on November 16, 2019. Age 97. Husband of the late Barbara P. McBride. Loving father of Barbara P. Del Palazzo and her husband Philip. Proud grandfather of Teresa M. Hanson, Philip A. Del Palazzo and Carmen J. Del Palazzo. Also survived by 22 great grandchildren, and 8 great-great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing on Thursday November 21, 2019 from 7:00-9:00 PM at the Bradley Funeral Home, Rt. 73 & Evesham Rd., Marlton, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial will be 9:30 AM Friday November 22, 2019 at St. Jude's Roman Catholic Church, 1402 E. 10th St., Eddystone, PA 19022. Interment will follow at the Brig. General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, N. Hanover Twp., NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in John's name to The () .
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019