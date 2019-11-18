Services
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
(856) 983-1005
Viewing
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Jude's Roman Catholic Church
1402 E. 10th St.
Eddystone, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John McBride
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John P. McBride


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John P. McBride Obituary
John P. McBride

Voorhees - McBride, John P. of Voorhees, NJ passed away peacefully on November 16, 2019. Age 97. Husband of the late Barbara P. McBride. Loving father of Barbara P. Del Palazzo and her husband Philip. Proud grandfather of Teresa M. Hanson, Philip A. Del Palazzo and Carmen J. Del Palazzo. Also survived by 22 great grandchildren, and 8 great-great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing on Thursday November 21, 2019 from 7:00-9:00 PM at the Bradley Funeral Home, Rt. 73 & Evesham Rd., Marlton, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial will be 9:30 AM Friday November 22, 2019 at St. Jude's Roman Catholic Church, 1402 E. 10th St., Eddystone, PA 19022. Interment will follow at the Brig. General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, N. Hanover Twp., NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in John's name to The () .
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -