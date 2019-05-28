Services
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
(856) 983-1005
Viewing
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
View Map
Viewing
Thursday, May 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc Church
Willow Bend Road
Marlton, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Morley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John P. Morley

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John P. Morley Obituary
John P. Morley

Marlton NJ - MORLEY, John P., of Marlton NJ, formerly of Philadelphia. Age 75. Beloved husband of Theresa Morley (nee Bitto). Loving father of Michael Morley and Matthew Morley (Kathleen). Dearly loved grandfather of Abigail, Meghan and Erin Morley. Dear brother of Patricia Whittaker (Raymond). He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Mr. Morley proudly served our country in the US NAVY and retired as a Refinery Operator for Sunoco in Phila. He was an active member of the Marlton Rec Council coaching many years of Boys' and Girls' Soccer. Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing on Wednesday from 7-9pm and Thursday from 9-10:15am at the Bradley Funeral Home Rt. 73 and Evesham Rd. Marlton. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 11am at St. Joan of Arc Church Willow Bend Road Marlton. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Brain Tumor Association www.abta.org
Published in Courier-Post on May 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now