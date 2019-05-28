|
John P. Morley
Marlton NJ - MORLEY, John P., of Marlton NJ, formerly of Philadelphia. Age 75. Beloved husband of Theresa Morley (nee Bitto). Loving father of Michael Morley and Matthew Morley (Kathleen). Dearly loved grandfather of Abigail, Meghan and Erin Morley. Dear brother of Patricia Whittaker (Raymond). He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Mr. Morley proudly served our country in the US NAVY and retired as a Refinery Operator for Sunoco in Phila. He was an active member of the Marlton Rec Council coaching many years of Boys' and Girls' Soccer. Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing on Wednesday from 7-9pm and Thursday from 9-10:15am at the Bradley Funeral Home Rt. 73 and Evesham Rd. Marlton. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 11am at St. Joan of Arc Church Willow Bend Road Marlton. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Brain Tumor Association www.abta.org
Published in Courier-Post on May 28, 2019