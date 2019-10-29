|
|
Dr. John P. "Jack" Rudolph
Merchantville - Dr. John P. "Jack" Rudolph, formerly a longtime Merchantville resident, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the age of 107.
Jack was born in Camden on August 26, 1912, and had very fond memories of how beautiful a city it was to live in at that time. As a young boy, Jack, along with his brothers Richard and Robert moved to Merchantville with their parents Oscar and Ruby.
Jack was a graduate of George School, Lafayette College and Jefferson Medical College where he earned his Medical Degree. Dr. Rudolph was a WWII Veteran serving with a core team of local doctors and nurses in the 61st Station Hospital from Cooper Hospital. He spent over three years in North Africa and Italy, earning the rank of Major. He would later serve his community for many years through his own medical practice located in his home on Springfield Avenue in Merchantville.
One of Jack's favorite places on earth was Ocean City, NJ. He spent all of his boyhood summers there fishing with his father and brothers and enjoying the beach. He loved the ocean and later became an Ocean City Lifeguard, but his fondest memory was meeting Grace Moran at a dance on the boardwalk. Little did he know, Grace would become his wife and lifelong love. He often spoke about all of his summertime memories of Ocean City and continued to spend summers there for the rest of his life.
Jack was a kind-hearted family man who will be missed by many. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He had many friends, especially in Merchantville where he made such a positive impact on the community. Jack loved the town and was captivated by its history. He was a member of the Merchantville Historical Society. One of his proudest accomplishments is that as a physician, he delivered many of Merchantville's current residents.
During his 107-year life he had a profound impact on so many. In addition to taking care of his family and community he was a generous philanthropist who continually gave to the many of the causes that interested him.
Jack was husband of the late Grace Rudolph; brother of the late Bob and Dick Rudolph; father-in-law of the late Mike Craig, he is survived by his three beloved daughters, Judy, Jeanne, Barbara; three caring grandchildren, Richard, Kim (Luke), Jeremy; and three cherished great-grandchildren, Katie, Liam and Kahli.
Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Friday, November 1st from 5 to 7 pm at the Gaskill-Brown Funeral Home, 33 West Maple Avenue, Merchantville. Graveside service in Harleigh Cemetery will be on Monday, November 4th at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Pinelands Preservation Alliance. For condolences and more information please visit www.gaskillbrown.com
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019