John P. Stanton
Pine Hill - On February 25, 2020, John, age 71. Beloved husband of Carol Stanton (nee Westergom). Survived by son John (Jackie) of Swedesboro; 2 grandchildren Riley & Aiden; brothers and sisters-in-law Deborah (Frank) Jarosiewicz, Theresa (the late Tom) Sarzynski, Maryann (Mike) Ilisco, Andrea (Mark) Woods, and Tony Westergom; and many loving nieces and nephews. John served in the US Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He worked for DLA in Philadelphia for 24 years, and at the Navy Yard for 14 years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Elks Lodge, 426 Evesboro-Medford Rd., Marlton, NJ 08053. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donation to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. Arrangements under the direction of the Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home, Clementon, NJ. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
