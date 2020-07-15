1/
John R. Gwillim
1942 - 2020
John R. Gwillim

Runnemede - John R. Gwillim, "Jack," on July 14, 2020, of Runnemede. Age 77. Beloved husband of Alice (nee Hibbert). Devoted father of Jill Gardiner (Leo Smith) and Jennifer Kinnerman (David). Loving grandfather of Tyler Long (Courtney), Eric Kinnerman, Jason Kinnerman, James Gardiner III, and the late Todd Long and Rachel Kinnerman and great grandfather of Audriana Long and CaliJordan Long. Dear brother of Donnalee Felch. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Jack proudly served for six years in the U.S. Navy. He was a member of the American Legion and was an avid sports fan. There will be a viewing from 9 to 11am Monday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Service 11am at the funeral home. Interment private at the convenience of the family. Friends and family may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.






Published in Courier Post from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede
JUL
20
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede
