John R. Martino
Runnemede - John R. Martino, on October 21, 2019, of Runnemede, formerly of Camden. Age 82. Beloved husband of Joann (nee Bellomo) for 55 years. Devoted father of Darlene, Lisa and Gina. Loving Pop Pop of Nicole, Annette and John and great grandpop of Adrianna and Lena. Preceded in death by six siblings. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. There will be a viewing from 7 to 9pm Friday eve and 10 to 11am Saturday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Service 11am Saturday at the funeral home. Interment private. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Mr. Martino's memory to the , 1 Union St., Suite 301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019