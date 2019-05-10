|
|
John R. Murdock, Sr.
Berlin - John R. Murdock, Sr., "Jack" on May 8th, 2019, of Berlin. Age 84. Husband of 63 years of Doris (nee Seng). Beloved father of Sherri Murdock, Jacquelyn Murdock Harvey, John R. Murdock, Jr. and the late Jeanne Murdock. Cherished grandfather of Justin Carr, Brandon Carr, Britni Coleman, Stephen Bosco, Garielle Harvey, Sheila Harvey, Dakotah Harvey, John R. Murdock, III., and Nicolette Murdock. Great-grandfather of Lydia Harvey, Norah Coleman, Grayson Coleman and Sawyer Carr.
Jack devoted his life to his family and was an avid Phillies fan and loved spending time at the shore.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a viewing Tuesday, May 14, 2019, 10am to 11am in The Chapel at BOUCHER FUNERAL HOME, 1757 Delsea Dr., Deptford.
Funeral service 11am Tuesday in the chapel at the funeral home. Interment private. For directions and condolences visit www.boucherfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on May 10, 2019