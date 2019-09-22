|
|
John Robert "Bob" Krohn
Cherry Hill - John Robert "Bob" Krohn of Cherry Hill passed away on September 19, 2019. Bob was born on February 14, 1929 in Maple Shade and had resided in Cherry Hill for the past 68 years with his beloved wife, Eleanor H. (nee Bernson) Krohn. Loving father of Gary, Gregg and Terrie, cherished grandfather of Gayle, Lynn, Betsy, Alyson and Christopher, dear great grandfather of Angelina and Mason, brother of Eileen Ford and Mary Torney, son of the late John and Mary Krohn.
Bob proudly served his country in the US Navy for 4 years on the aircraft carrier USS Saipan, from 1951-1956 during the Korean Conflict. He enjoyed spending many summers at home on Long Beach Island. Upon retiring, Bob helped his son with his motel in North Wildwood during the summer and spent his winters in Land Yacht Harbor, Melbourne, Fl. He was a member of the Wally Byran Air stream Club, and took pleasure traveling the United States and parts of Canada. Bob had a special love for his Penn Yan Boat and his Aprilia Motor bike. He was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Maple Shade.
His family will hold a private memorial service at a later date. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting marktilghmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 22, 2019