John "Jack" Robert Lucas, Sr.
John "Jack" Robert Lucas, Sr. peacefully passed away on Wednesday, September 25th with his family in Thousand Oaks, CA at 91 years of age.
He is survived by his son Jack Lucas Jr., his daughter Nancy Littleton, and grandchildren Lindsay, Leah, Kelly, and Matthew.
A life long resident of South Jersey, Jack was known as a people person, with the heart of a servant, who loved all those around him unconditionally. After serving in the Korean War, Jack dedicated his life to the carpet and furniture business, the regular bowling or golf game, and above all else, his family. He was a husband, a coach, a father, a role model, and a wicked good solitaire player. He spent his later years caring for his wife Marion, then retiring to California after her passing to finally care for himself after so many years of selflessness. He made an unquestionable impact on the people he met and will live on in the hearts of his family forever.
A Celebration of Jack's long and incredible Life will be held Saturday November 16th at Schetter Funeral Home 304 W. Marlton Pike, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002, with visitation at 10:30 AM followed by a celebration of life at 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you send donations to Joni and Friends https://www.joniandfriends.org in honor of Jack Lucas. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
