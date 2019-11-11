Services
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8545
Resources
More Obituaries for John Lucas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Robert "Jack" Lucas Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Robert "Jack" Lucas Sr. Obituary
John "Jack" Robert Lucas, Sr.

John "Jack" Robert Lucas, Sr. peacefully passed away on Wednesday, September 25th with his family in Thousand Oaks, CA at 91 years of age.

He is survived by his son Jack Lucas Jr., his daughter Nancy Littleton, and grandchildren Lindsay, Leah, Kelly, and Matthew.

A life long resident of South Jersey, Jack was known as a people person, with the heart of a servant, who loved all those around him unconditionally. After serving in the Korean War, Jack dedicated his life to the carpet and furniture business, the regular bowling or golf game, and above all else, his family. He was a husband, a coach, a father, a role model, and a wicked good solitaire player. He spent his later years caring for his wife Marion, then retiring to California after her passing to finally care for himself after so many years of selflessness. He made an unquestionable impact on the people he met and will live on in the hearts of his family forever.

A Celebration of Jack's long and incredible Life will be held Saturday November 16th at Schetter Funeral Home 304 W. Marlton Pike, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002, with visitation at 10:30 AM followed by a celebration of life at 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you send donations to Joni and Friends https://www.joniandfriends.org in honor of Jack Lucas. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -