John Rudderow
John Rudderow

Pennsauken - John (Jack) Rudderow, of Pennsauken, passed peacefully in his sleep June 14, 2020.

Beloved husband to the late Kathleen Rudderow (nee Donahue). Loving father to John E. Rudderow (Diane), Theresa (Terry) Rudderow, Paul Rudderow, Marie Rudderow, and David Rudderow (Kim). He was Pop Pop to nineteen grandchildren and GG pop to six great-grandchildren.

Jack was the youngest of his siblings. Jack is predeceased by his loving parents, Charles and Anne Rudderow (nee Philapona). He is also predeceased by his sisters; Margaret Williamson, Dorothy Strater, and Emily Rudderow, and his brothers; Joseph Rudderow, George Rudderow, and Robert Rudderow.

Beloved patriarch of the Rudderow and Donahue clans, Jack is survived by hundreds of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Jack Served in the US Navy on the USS New Jersey during the Korean War. Now a museum on the Camden waterfront, he enjoyed showing the ship to family and friends.

Jack was well respected in the local construction industry. He served as past president of the Building Contractors Association of South Jersey and was an arbitrator for the American Arbitration Association.

Jack was a long-time member at the Pennsauken Country Club and worked as a Marshall at the course after he retired. Jack earned many tournament awards for both team and individual play.

Jack was a community volunteer for most of his life. He was instrumental in building the youth soccer program in Pennsauken, where he was a coach and board member at PYAA and past president of the South Jersey State Youth Soccer Association. In 1992, the Rudderow Cup was established to commemorate his contribution to Pennsauken soccer. In 1993, Jack was inducted into the South Jersey Soccer Hall of Fame in recognition of his service to youth soccer. He spent 30 years helping to restore and promote the Griffith Morgan House (Circa 1693). Jack was also the recipient of the 2005 Camden County Martin Luther King, Jr. Freedom Medal for community service.

Dad was our hero, we affectionately referred to him as "Jack the Living Legend". He really was our very own John Wayne.

Jack has requested a burial at sea. A small private service will be held at the Pennsauken Country Club at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice so they can continue their wonderful work. For condolences and more information please visit www.gaskillbrown.com




Published in Courier Post from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gaskill-Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC
33 West Maple Avenue
Merchantville, NJ 08109
(856) 662-0813
