Pine Hill - John S. Kergides 57, formerly of Clementon passed away peacefully Friday, December 13, 2019 with loving family and friends by his side. An avid hunter and craftsman, John is survived by siblings Paul (JoAnn), Linda Hager, and Maria; many cherished nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and devoted girlfriend Darlene. A private memorial will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020. Reach out to family members for details.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020
