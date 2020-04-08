|
|
John S. Marquis, Jr.
Washington Twp. - Peacefully on April 7, 2020 of Washington Twp.. Age 45.
Beloved son of Virginia Marquis and the late John Marquis Sr.. Loving brother of Dana Marquis and her husband Rosario Conti-Bellocchi. Caring uncle of Alexander Marquis and Sofia Conti-Bellocchi. Survived by many uncles, aunts and cousins.
Mr. Marquis loved game shows, music, dining out and the mall. He enjoyed trips to Atlantic City. John loved going to dances for special needs and decorating the house for all the holidays, especially Christmas. Mr. Marquis liked to help "cook", it was more like telling you what to do. John's favorite was coming home for visits from his group home. He attended Active Day in Sewell. To John, a stranger is a friend you haven't met yet. John was loved by all who knew him. He will be sadly missed.
Due to current restrictions the family will have a memorial service at a future date. Condolences and memories may be shared at CiechanowskiFH.com
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020