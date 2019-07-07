|
|
John S. Pantalone
Mt. Laurel, formerly of Barrington - John S. Pantalone, passed away on July 5, 2019, at the age of 76. Beloved husband of Patricia (nee Tesik). Devoted father of Tricia Alesandro and loving grandfather of Staci Alesandro. Dear brother of the late Salvatore Pantalone and uncle of Salvatore Pantalone, Jr. and Annmarie Wagner.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Tuesday 8:30 to 10:30 AM at TERRANOVA FUNERAL HOME, 402 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, followed by his Funeral Mass at 11 AM, at St. Rose of Lima Church, 4th Avenue and Kings Highway, Haddon Heights. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053, www.samaritannj.org. To express condolences and share memories please visit www.terranovafuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on July 7, 2019