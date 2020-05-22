Services
Cherry Hill - John S. Pohwat of Cherry Hill, NJ passed away May 21, 2020. Age 86. Beloved husband of Martha Pohwat. Loving father of John Pohwat III of CA; David J. Pohwat (Nicole) of North Wales, PA. and Joann Bowman (Todd) of Cherry Hill, NJ. Devoted grandfather of Catharine, Nicholas and Marissa. Funeral services private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Parkinson's Foundation 1359 Broadway, Ste 1509, New York, NY 10018. Please visit schetterfh.com.
Published in Courier-Post from May 22 to May 23, 2020
