Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
For more information about
John Stillwagon
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for John Stillwagon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John S. Stillwagon


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John S. Stillwagon Obituary
John S. Stillwagon

Bellmawr - John S. Stillwagon, on February 18, 2019, of Bellmawr. Age 95. Beloved husband of Gaynell (nee Stambaugh) for 69 years. Devoted father of Denise Zlater (Bill), Diane Stillwagon, and Leslie Washart (Dan). Loving grandfather of 8, great grandfather of 22, and uncle of 8. Dear brother of the late Helen McGrath. John worked for PECO for 40+ years and was a volunteer fireman for the Bellmawr Fire Department. Served with the US Navy. Services and interment are private. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.