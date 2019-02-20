|
Bellmawr - John S. Stillwagon, on February 18, 2019, of Bellmawr. Age 95. Beloved husband of Gaynell (nee Stambaugh) for 69 years. Devoted father of Denise Zlater (Bill), Diane Stillwagon, and Leslie Washart (Dan). Loving grandfather of 8, great grandfather of 22, and uncle of 8. Dear brother of the late Helen McGrath. John worked for PECO for 40+ years and was a volunteer fireman for the Bellmawr Fire Department. Served with the US Navy. Services and interment are private. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 20, 2019