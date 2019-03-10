Services
DuBois Funeral Home
700 S. White Horse Pike
Audubon, NJ 08106
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
DuBois Funeral Home
700 S. White Horse Pike
Audubon, NJ 08106
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
DuBois Funeral Home
700 S. White Horse Pike
Audubon, NJ 08106
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Saiia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John "Mike" Saiia

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John "Mike" Saiia Obituary
John "Mike" Saiia

Maple Shade - John Michael "Mike" Saiia, age 76, of Maple Shade, NJ, passed away on March 9, 2019. Faithful husband of Bonnie (nee Jonas). Loving father of Kim Saiia-Coffey, Kevin (Christy) Saiia, and Kristen (Jon) Rider. Also survived by his 98 year old mother, Virginia Saiia, 6 grandchildren, and his beloved dog Sasha.

Mike worked as a truck and car mechanic. He was a clever inventive man, a "Mr. Fix-it", with a good sense of humor and a dry wit. He loved John Wayne, bird watching, building bird houses, Doo Wop music and was an avid video collector. Mike had a heart for the Gospel and served as a lay missionary in Alaska in the 1970s.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his memorial visitation, on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the DuBois Funeral Home, 700 S. White Horse Pike, Audubon, NJ 08106 from 2:00pm - 3:00pm. Service 3:00pm at the Funeral Home. Interment was private.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorial contributions be made to International Fellowship of Christians and Jews at www.ifcj.org. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.duboisfuneralhome.net
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now