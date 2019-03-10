|
John "Mike" Saiia
Maple Shade - John Michael "Mike" Saiia, age 76, of Maple Shade, NJ, passed away on March 9, 2019. Faithful husband of Bonnie (nee Jonas). Loving father of Kim Saiia-Coffey, Kevin (Christy) Saiia, and Kristen (Jon) Rider. Also survived by his 98 year old mother, Virginia Saiia, 6 grandchildren, and his beloved dog Sasha.
Mike worked as a truck and car mechanic. He was a clever inventive man, a "Mr. Fix-it", with a good sense of humor and a dry wit. He loved John Wayne, bird watching, building bird houses, Doo Wop music and was an avid video collector. Mike had a heart for the Gospel and served as a lay missionary in Alaska in the 1970s.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his memorial visitation, on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the DuBois Funeral Home, 700 S. White Horse Pike, Audubon, NJ 08106 from 2:00pm - 3:00pm. Service 3:00pm at the Funeral Home. Interment was private.
In lieu of flowers the family request memorial contributions be made to International Fellowship of Christians and Jews at www.ifcj.org. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.duboisfuneralhome.net
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 10, 2019