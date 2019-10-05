Services
John S."Digs" Degnan

John S."Digs" Degnan

Juno Beach, FL - John S. "Digs" Degnan, 90, died on August 10th, 2019 in Juno Beach, Florida. He was a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy Class of '52. After graduating, he entered the U.S.Air Force. Becoming a 1st Lieutenant his services took him to Biloxi, Mississippi, Cocoa Beach, Florida, and Bitburg Germany. After the service, he began his career working for RCA for ten years. He obtained his Masters in Electrical Engineering from Villanova University in 1966. In 1967, John left RCA becoming one of the co-founders of SEMCOR, Inc, based in South Jersey. SEMCOR provided technical, engineering, and management services to the U.S. government. He held the title of President until 1983, during that period his company grew to having over 40 offices across the country. He then became Vice President until selling the company in 1998. John had a love for football, especially the Philadelphia Eagles. The John S. Degnan '52 award was created in 2005 for Most Outstanding Freshman of Navy Sprint Football Team. He had a love of boats as he owned a few, an occasional cigar, and a good martini. Survived by his wife Margaret, children John (Janna) and Janine (Alex), three stepchildren, eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, former spouse Jeanne. Contributions in his memory may be made to at .
Published in Courier-Post on Oct. 5, 2019
