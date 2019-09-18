Services
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, St. Lawrence Campus
135 N. White Horse Pike
Lindenwold, NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, St. Lawrence Campus
135 N. White Horse Pike
Lindenwold, NJ
John "Jack" Shields

John "Jack" Shields Obituary
John "Jack" Shields

Hammonton - On September 16, 2019, Jack, beloved husband of Linda (nee Holloway) Shields. Survived by sons John, Alexander (Jennifer), special daughter Nicole House, 5 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, brothers Michael (Marlene) and Rob (Shawn). Son of the late Antoinette and the late Jack (Judy) . Also survived by father-in-law Bob Holloway, sisters-in-law Joan Pregartner, Regina McCafferty, Debbie Shields, special friend "Baby", and many loving nieces and nephews. Jack served in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was the former Regional Human Resource Manager for Johns Manville. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation with the family on Saturday 9:30- 10:30 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, St. Lawrence Campus,135 N. White Horse Pike Lindenwold, NJ 08021. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am. Cremation will be private following Mass. Arrangements under the direction of the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Boulevard, Clementon, NJ 08021.In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations to the AWA, 509 Centennial Blvd., Voorhees, NJ 08043. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 18, 2019
