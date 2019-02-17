Services
Costantino Funeral Home
231 West White Horse Pike and Arlington Avenue
Berlin, NJ 08009
(856) 768-0688
Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Costantino Funeral Home
231 West White Horse Pike and Arlington Avenue
Berlin, NJ 08009
View Map
Liturgy
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Costantino Funeral Home
231 West White Horse Pike and Arlington Avenue
Berlin, NJ 08009
View Map
Berlin - On February 13, 2019 of Berlin, NJ passed away suddenly at age 86. Jack was the loving husband of the late Rosemarie (D'Alessandro), beloved father and grandfather (Pop) survived by daughter Stella Stiles and grandson Alex Stiles. Dear brother of Dot McDowell, and his in laws Anthony and Jean D'Alessandro, Carmine and JoAnn D'Alessandro and many loving nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his son John Stiles, brothers Leroy, Charles, Thomas, William, Wilmer, Robert, and sisters Josephine Andrews and Belverdia (Toots) McClaskey. He was the loving son of the late Leon and Maud Stiles. Jack proudly served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing Tuesday 11:30AM to 1PM at the COSTANTINO FUNERAL HOME 231 W. WHITE HORSE PIKE BERLIN, NJ 08009. Funeral liturgy 1:00PM at the funeral home. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions to the 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated. For additional information or to email condolences, please use the links on this page.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 17, 2019
