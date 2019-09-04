|
John T. Howey, Sr.
Gloucester City - On August 30, 2019, of Gloucester City, NJ, age 72 yrs. John was the beloved husband of the late Catherine Howey (nee Moss), dear father of John T. Jr., Scott, and Jeffrey Howey. He is also survived by his cherished cat Autumn, and many loving nieces, nephews, and grand nieces and nephews. Mr. Howey was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He also served his community as a volunteer fireman for many years, along with participation in the Gloucester City Little League and Mustangs Midget Football. He was a member of the Sportsman AC and the Cape May County Emerald Society. John was an avid Eagles and Phillies fan and enjoyed playing shuffleboard, darts and fishing as well. Relatives and friends are invited to meet Friday evening Sept. 6th, from 7:00 to 9:00pm and again Saturday morning from 10:00 to 11:00AM at the ETHERINGTON-CRERAN FUNERAL HOME, 700 POWELL ST., GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ. Funeral services will be held 11:00AM at the Funeral Home. Interment to follow Cedar Grove Cemetery, Gloucester City. In lieu of flowers the family has requested memorial donations in John's name be made to The Heros to Hero Scholarship Fund, 162 W. White Horse Pike, Berlin, NJ 08009 or to The Delaware Valley Burn Foundation, 8600 West Chester Pike, Suite 202, Upper Darby, PA 19082. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.etheringtonfh.com
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 4, 2019