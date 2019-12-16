|
John Thomas Szigethy, Sr
Grenloch - John Thomas Szigethy, Sr., age 84, died on December 16, 2019. Born and raised in Philadelphia, John lived in Grenloch over 50 years. He worked for United Airlines, retiring in 1994 after 41 years. After retirement, John continued to work part time for South Jersey Livery driving hearses and working as a funeral attendant.
John is survived by his wife of 64 years, Helen A. (nee Quigley), children John T. Jr. (Debra), Judi A. (Irv) Hildebrand, grandchildren John T. III (Stephanie) Szigethy, Thomas Hildebrand, Stephanie (Bobby) Locatelli, sister Evelyn (Wally) Grabowski, sister in law Helen Szigethy and great grandchildren Lillian and Rosalie. He was predeceased by his brother Thomas.
Friends may greet the family on Saturday 9-10:15am in the Kelley Funeral Home, 125 Pitman Ave, Pitman, NJ. Funeral mass will be at 10:30am in Our Lady Queen of Peace Church (Mary, Mother of Mercy Parish), Pitman Ave, Pitman, NJ. Memories may be shared at www.kelleyfhpitman.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019