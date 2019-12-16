Services
Kelley Funeral Home
125 Pitman Ave
Pitman, NJ 08071
(856) 589-6308
Resources
More Obituaries for John Szigethy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Thomas Szigethy Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Thomas Szigethy Sr. Obituary
John Thomas Szigethy, Sr

Grenloch - John Thomas Szigethy, Sr., age 84, died on December 16, 2019. Born and raised in Philadelphia, John lived in Grenloch over 50 years. He worked for United Airlines, retiring in 1994 after 41 years. After retirement, John continued to work part time for South Jersey Livery driving hearses and working as a funeral attendant.

John is survived by his wife of 64 years, Helen A. (nee Quigley), children John T. Jr. (Debra), Judi A. (Irv) Hildebrand, grandchildren John T. III (Stephanie) Szigethy, Thomas Hildebrand, Stephanie (Bobby) Locatelli, sister Evelyn (Wally) Grabowski, sister in law Helen Szigethy and great grandchildren Lillian and Rosalie. He was predeceased by his brother Thomas.

Friends may greet the family on Saturday 9-10:15am in the Kelley Funeral Home, 125 Pitman Ave, Pitman, NJ. Funeral mass will be at 10:30am in Our Lady Queen of Peace Church (Mary, Mother of Mercy Parish), Pitman Ave, Pitman, NJ. Memories may be shared at www.kelleyfhpitman.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kelley Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -