John Thomas Underwood
North Wildwood - Key West, Florida and Formerly of Gloucester City.
On June 26, 2020. Age 67. Born in Camden, NJ, he was the son of the late Harry and Jane (Hanson) Underwood. Beloved husband of 35 years to Patricia (nee Brady); loving father of Sean Underwood (Jen); grandfather of Jacob Underwood;
Predeceased by his brothers, Rich (Joanne), James (Kathy). Dear brother of Harry (Maureen), Phil (Betty), Jane Ellen (Bob), Lou (Sharon). Loving Brother-In-laws of the late James Brady (Polly), Jack Brady (Barb) and Joseph Brady (Maureen). Dear Uncle of many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to John's visitation on Wednesday, July 1st from 10 am to 11 am at St. Mary's R.C. Church, 426 Monmouth Street, Gloucester City, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:15 am in the church.
Burial with U.S. Army Military Honors will follow in the New Saint Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr, NJ. Please wear face masks at the church and cemetery.
Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com under the obituary of John Thomas Underwood. Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries through:
McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME
Gloucester City. Ph: 856-456-1142
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.