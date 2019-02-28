Services
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08034
856-429-8545
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08034
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08034
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Ceresani
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John V. Ceresani


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John V. Ceresani Obituary
John V. Ceresani

Cherry Hill - John V. Ceresani, age 97 of Cherry Hill, NJ died on February 24, 2019. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Mary Agnes (nee Sheehan) and his brother, Joseph M. Ceresani, his sisters Connie Angiolillo (nee Ceresani) and Laura DiMario (nee Ceresani). Born in Philadelphia on September 5, 1921. He was the son of the late Michael and Helen Ceresani (nee D'Amicis). He is survived by many nieces and nephews that thought the world of him. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral service 11am, Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Schetter Funeral Home, 304 West Marlton Pike, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 where friends may call from 10 to 11am prior to the service. Interment will follow Calvary Cemetery & Mausoleum, 2398 Route 70 West, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in John's name may be made to . Condolences at schetterfh.com
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now