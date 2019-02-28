|
|
John V. Ceresani
Cherry Hill - John V. Ceresani, age 97 of Cherry Hill, NJ died on February 24, 2019. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Mary Agnes (nee Sheehan) and his brother, Joseph M. Ceresani, his sisters Connie Angiolillo (nee Ceresani) and Laura DiMario (nee Ceresani). Born in Philadelphia on September 5, 1921. He was the son of the late Michael and Helen Ceresani (nee D'Amicis). He is survived by many nieces and nephews that thought the world of him. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral service 11am, Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Schetter Funeral Home, 304 West Marlton Pike, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 where friends may call from 10 to 11am prior to the service. Interment will follow Calvary Cemetery & Mausoleum, 2398 Route 70 West, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in John's name may be made to . Condolences at schetterfh.com
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 28, 2019