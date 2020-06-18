John V. "Jack" Laggy, Sr.
What you put in the world comes back to you. Bravery is action in the face of fear and nothing gives us more courage to face life's uncertainties than remembering our moments of glory... We've all had a few. John V. "Jack" Laggy, Sr. gave us trust, strength and dedication with a genuine concern for others. He lived a good life "by the book" and took a tremendous amount of pride in his work, his family and his golf game. Fond memories of endless fairways, gentle greens and dedication to the endless pursuit of the perfect game. Mr. Laggy joined the Oaklyn Police Department in 1952 and retired as Chief in 1988. After 36 years of service to his community, 66 years of marriage and 92 years as a "Straight-A", Chief Laggy's end of watch was called on Monday June 16, 2020 at 1215 hours.
Mr. Laggy was born in Camden and had been a long time Oaklyn resident before retiring to The Villages, FL. More recently he had been a resident of Pennsauken. Jack contributed to the manpower of our nation, upholding the ideals of our American Freedoms in the United States Navy during WWII. At home, he was the "Galloping Gourmet" with incomparable recipes, especially his "Sunday gravy". Chief Laggy had been a member of the NJ State Association of Police Chiefs and loved his faithful companions; Needles, Shadow, Bogey and Bacall. He will fondly be remembered as a loving husband, father, brother and friend.
Mr. Laggy is survived by his loving wife, Doris (nee Weisfeld) Laggy and is the father of John V. & his wife Jacqueline Laggy, Jr. He is also survived and will be sadly missed by his sister Patricia Gambardello as well as his sister-in-law Judy & her husband Alvin Block who were a very big part of and actively involved in the Laggy family so they could simply have the best.
Chief Laggy loved to tell stories about Oaklyn. Relatives, friends, neighbors and officers are invited to gather with Chief Laggy's family and share heartfelt stories on Saturday afternoon between 12:00 pm and 2:00 pm at Creran Celebration Etherington & Creran Funeral Homes 400 White Horse Pike, Oaklyn where a remembrance ceremony will begin at 2:00 pm. Interment and United States Navy honors will be rendered graveside at the Camden County Veterans Cemetery in Harleigh Cemetery, Camden. As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Animal Welfare Association 509 Centennial Blvd. Voorhees, NJ 08043 www.awanj.org To share a heartfelt story, please visit www.crerancelebration.com #crerancelebration #heartfelt
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.