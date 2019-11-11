|
|
John V. Puscian
Voorhees, NJ - John V. Puscian of Venice, FL and Voorhees, NJ, beloved husband of Joanne, passed away peacefully on November 6, 2019. He is pre-deceased by his parents, Norma (nee Signorelli) and John Puscian. Loving father of Christopher (Amy), Timothy, and Lisa Surace (Scott). Proud pop-pop of Emma, Tyler and Isabella. Brother of Johanna Fleetwood (R. Allen), Joseph Puscian (Donna) and James Puscian (Lisa).
John graduated from Ridley High School in 1964. He started his career as an actuary at Provident Mutual Life Insurance Company. John also worked for DuPont, Peat Marwick Mitchell (KPMG), Connecticut General & Penn Mutual before starting his own company, JP Associates Inc & Coe Administrators East. He was a member of ASPA, EA, and MAAA.
Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation on Thursday November 14th from 9:45-10:45 AM at the Catholic Church of St. Mary, 2001 Springdale Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ 08003. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM. Entombment will follow at Saints Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Brain Tumor Association (www.abta.org).
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019