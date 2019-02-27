|
John Vanst
Camden - John Vanst, age 47, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019. He was born in New York, NY and was raised in Sicklerville, NJ. John worked for over 20 years years as a truck driver, most recently for US Logistics.
John was married to Stephanie (nee: Butler) Vanst on November 17th, 1990 and is the loving father of John Vanst, Jr. and DeMarie Alicia Vanst. Proud grandfather of Eric Dwyer and Janiyah Vanst. Loving son of the late Julio Torres and Jaunita (nee: Pickens) Torres. Devoted brother of Arnibah, Coronel and Julio Vanst. He is also survived by a host of cousins.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday March 2, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Chesilhurst Community Center, 511 Edwards Ave., Chesilhurst, NJ 08089.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 27, 2019
