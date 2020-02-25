Services
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
26 S. Forklanding Rd.
Maple Shade, NJ
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
Resources
More Obituaries for John Heal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John W. "Happy Jack" Heal Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John W. "Happy Jack" Heal Jr. Obituary
John W. Heal, Jr. "Happy Jack" of Pennsauken, passed away peacefully on Feb 24th, he was 84.

Jack was born in Camden, served proudly in the US Army and lived in Maple Shade, Moorestown and Little Egg Harbor. He was a 50+ year member of Maple Shade-Moorestown Masonic Lodge #281 F&AM, Past-President of Maple Shade Jaycees and was involved in politics in Maple Shade and Moorestown.

Jack is survived by his loving wife, Marlyn (nee Mullin), daughter, Bridget Heal, sister, Barbara McEwen, nephews, Michael McEwen (Debbie), Wayne McEwen (Carole), niece, Barbara Booth (Paul) and many loving great-nieces, nephews and cousins.

A viewing for Jack will be held on Friday Feb. 28th from 9:30am to 11:00am, followed by a funeral service at 11:00am, all at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 26 S. Forklanding Rd., Maple Shade, NJ 08052. Interment will be held at Colestown Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jack's name may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, address above.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -