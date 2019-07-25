Services
Blake-Doyle Funeral Home
226 West Collings Ave
Collingswood, NJ 08108
(856) 854-2570
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
5:00 PM
John W. Kebles Sr.


1951 - 2019
John W. Kebles Sr. Obituary
John W. Kebles Sr.

Haddon Township - John W. Kebles Sr. of Haddon Township, NJ passed away at the age of 68 on July 12, 2019 with his children by his side.

He leaves behind his daughter Michelle (Ron) Lakatosh, son John Kebles Jr. and sister Susan Kebles. He also leaves behind his grandchildren Jennilynn (Bill), Ronald III, Brian, Rebekah (Mike), Michael, Sarah and Ryan; great grandchildren Augusta, Lily, Jaxon, Billy, Mikey, Sawyer and Hailynn.

John was born in Bayonne, NJ and was a proud Marine Corps veteran. He was a Computer Programmer; a former "Cignoid" along with his longtime best friend Ron Neely. John really enjoyed fishing in his spare time. All of his family and friends will miss him very much.

Family and friends are invited to the visitation on Wednesday July 31, 2019 from 3:30 - 5:00 pm at BLAKE-DOYLE Funeral Home 226 W. Collings Avenue, Collingswood, NJ 08108. A Memorial Service will be held at 5:00 pm. Please leave your remembrances of John on www.BLAKE-DOYLE.com.

The family requests donations to be made in John's name to , Memorial Processing 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105, or Veterans Multi Service Center 213-217 N. 4th Street Philadelphia, PA 19106, www.vmcenter.org.
Published in Courier-Post on July 25, 2019
Download Now