John W. "Jack" McLaughlin Sr.


1931 - 2020
John W. "Jack" McLaughlin Sr. Obituary
John "Jack" W. McLaughlin, Sr.

Pennsauken - age 88, born and raised in Camden, passed away peacefully at St. Mary's Nursing Home in Cherry Hill surrounded by his loved ones.

John, called Jack, is survived by his wife Rose (nee Procacci); children Marisa (Albert), Vincent (Carol), Lisa (Manny), Gina and John Jr.; twelve grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation on Tuesday, Feb. 25 from 10 - 11:30 AM at the Church of the Holy Eucharist, 344 Kresson Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Noon. Interment will follow at New St. Mary's Cemetery in Bellmawr.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to Holy Eucharist Church at the above address. Arrangements under the direction of Falco/Caruso & Leonard Funeral Homes. Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020
