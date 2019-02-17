|
John W. Senft, Sr.
Mt. Ephraim - John William Senft, Sr., age 71, of Mt. Ephraim, NJ passed away peacefully on February 14, 2019. He was born to the late Lester and Sarah Senft (nee Halscheid) in Atlantic City, NJ. John previously worked as a National Operations Manager for Juno Lighting. He was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan and enjoyed watching games with his family. John also enjoyed corvettes, hot rods, and spending time by the poolside. Most of all, he adored spending time with his grandchildren and loved all his pookie bears. John will be deeply missed.
John is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years, Joanne Senft (nee Manuel); children, Jodie Pilla and her husband Stephen, and John W. "JW" Senft, Jr. and his wife Rachel; brother, Lester "Sonny" Senft, Jr. and his wife Rebecca; grandchildren, Aedan, Anthony, Aaron, and Abigail; loving family member, Judy Senft; many loving nieces and nephews; and loving pup, Sammy.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation on February 19, 2019 from 7pm-9pm and February 20, 2019 from 10am-11am at Mahaffey-Milano Funeral Home, located at 11 E. Kings Hwy., Mt. Ephraim, NJ 08059. A funeral ceremony will be held on February 20, 2019 at 11am at the funeral home. John will be laid to rest at Locustwood Memorial Park in Cherry Hill. To honor John's love for the Philadelphia Eagles, the family requests that all relatives and friends wear their Eagles attire. To post photos, share a memory, or send an online condolence, please visit www.milanofuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 17, 2019