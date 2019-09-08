|
|
John W. Trainor
Haddon Township - John passed away peacefully, on August 25, 2019, at the age of 77. Beloved husband of the late Vicki J. Trainor (nee Billy). Loving father of John W. Trainor Jr., Katie Trainor, Stacey Overbeck (Bryan), Maggie Angelitis (David). Proud grandfather of Brittney, Luke, Grant, Jaxon and Will. Dear brother of Leonard Trainor, Jr., Peter Trainor and the late James Trainor. John was a graduate of West Catholic High School in Philadelphia. He enjoyed the ocean and spending time with his family. Relatives & friends are invited to attend his Visitation Saturday, September 14th from 10 - 11:00 AM at Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish ST. JOHN'S CHURCH, 809 Park Ave., Collingswood, NJ, followed by his Memorial Mass at 11:00 AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions in John's memory may be made to the , Delaware Valley Chapter, 3 Eves Dr., Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053. For online condolences please visit www.jacksonfh.net
Published in Courier-Post from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019