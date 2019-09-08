Services
Jackson Funeral Home - Westmont
308 Haddon Ave.
Haddon Township, NJ 08108
(856) 854-0670
John Trainor
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish ST. JOHN'S CHURCH
809 Park Ave
Collingswood, NJ
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish ST. JOHN'S CHURCH
809 Park Ave
Collingswood, NJ
View Map
John W. Trainor


1942 - 2019
John W. Trainor Obituary
John W. Trainor

Haddon Township - John passed away peacefully, on August 25, 2019, at the age of 77. Beloved husband of the late Vicki J. Trainor (nee Billy). Loving father of John W. Trainor Jr., Katie Trainor, Stacey Overbeck (Bryan), Maggie Angelitis (David). Proud grandfather of Brittney, Luke, Grant, Jaxon and Will. Dear brother of Leonard Trainor, Jr., Peter Trainor and the late James Trainor. John was a graduate of West Catholic High School in Philadelphia. He enjoyed the ocean and spending time with his family. Relatives & friends are invited to attend his Visitation Saturday, September 14th from 10 - 11:00 AM at Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish ST. JOHN'S CHURCH, 809 Park Ave., Collingswood, NJ, followed by his Memorial Mass at 11:00 AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions in John's memory may be made to the , Delaware Valley Chapter, 3 Eves Dr., Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053. For online condolences please visit www.jacksonfh.net
Published in Courier-Post from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019
