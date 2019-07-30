|
|
Johnny Morphew
Mt. Ephraim, NJ - Johnny Morphew, age 77 yrs, of Mt. Ephraim, NJ passed away July 22, 2019. Loving father to Ernest, Sheri Rourke, (late) Susan McGrath, and Michael. Grandfather to 9 and Great Grandfather to 6. Mr. Morphew served in the United States Navy for 22 yrs. He was a Vietnam Veteran that served on the USS Maddox and the USS R E Kraus during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation August 3rd, 2:30 TO 3:30 PM at Unity Church of Christ 629 S. Church St. Mt. Laurel, NJ. Memorial Celebration of his life 3:30 PM. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the (https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/). HINSKI-TOMLINSON FUNERAL HOME Haddonfield, NJ
Published in Courier-Post on July 30, 2019