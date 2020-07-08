1/1
Johnson Simpson
1929 - 2020
Johnson Simpson

Deptford - (known as "Frisky") born October 18, 1929 to the late Essie Mae and Earl Simpson in Elizabeth, New Jersey departed this life on July 4, 2020. Funeral service will be Saturday July 11, 2020 10am at Grace Temple Baptist Church 15 East Charleston Avenue Lawnside, NJ. Viewing 9-10am. The Internment will be at Gloucester County Veterans Cemetery, Williamstown NJ

In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, Celebration of Life in Memory of Johnson Simpson, 3906 Church Road, Mt Laurel Township, NJ 08054. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to May Funeral Homes. www.mayfuneralhomes.com






Published in Courier Post on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Viewing
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Grace Temple Baptist Church
JUL
11
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Grace Temple Baptist Church
