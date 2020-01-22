Services
Kain-Murphy Funeral Services
15 West End Avenue
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
856-429-1945
Resources
Cherry Hill, NJ - Age 79, longtime resident of Cherry Hill, NJ; passed on Jan. 21, 2020. He was retired from RCA/GE having worked at their Hightstown and Camden offices in Engineering and Computer Systems.

He is survived by his wife of over 40 years, Betty Mastin and brother Jim Mastin. Jon leaves behind three children John Douglas Mastin, Deborah Sue Walters, and David Mastin. Granddaughters are Mrs. Kelsie Allen, Morgan Mastin, Rebecca Mastin and Olivia Walters.

Jon was a member of many lineage organizations such as Colonial Wars, Sons of the American Revolution, and the War of 1812. He was an active railroad and model train enthusiast and served on many boards of his church, First Presbyterian Haddonfield.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, Jan. 24th, 2020; 11 AM in the Chapel at The First Presbyterian Church, 20 Kings Hwy E, Haddonfield, NJ 08033. Interment Private.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
