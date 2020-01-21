Services
Jon Hay
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
the home of Donna and Daniel Canova
Ocean City, NJ
Media, PA - Jon H. Hay, 61, of Media, PA, formerly of Haddon Heights and Ocean City, NJ, passed away unexpectedly at home on January 8, 2020. An open house to celebrate his life will be held on February 1, 2020, from 11 AM to 3 PM at the home of Donna and Daniel Canova in Ocean City, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Jon's memory to the Humane Society of Ocean City, PO Box 1254, Ocean City, NJ 08226 or at www.hsocnj.org. To view the full obituary or for condolences, please go to www.jnelsonrigbyfh.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
