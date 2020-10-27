Jordan S. SteelAudubon - Jordan S. Steel lost his battle with addiction at the age of 37, after being nearly two years sober. He passed on Friday, October 23, 2020.Tattoos have a power and a magic all on their own. They decorate the body, but also enhance the soul. Jordan's soul was abundantly filled with talent, humor, and artistic expression. He expressed himself through his tattoos and his many talents, including drawing, singing and playing the guitar.There are places I remember all my life. These places had their moments with lovers and friends. Jordan's entire life was a wave of green and gold. He was rooted in and loved Audubon. Jordan was a hometown good guy, who was admired for his big heart and generosity. He worked as a crew chief at Little Bob's Landscape Management in Barrington. Jordan loved to spend time fishing and rescuing turtles at Audubon Lake.Jordan is survived by his wife Adrienne (nee Melchiore) Steel and his daughters Delaney Steel and Kyleigh Byrnes, son of Jack and Joy (nee Klingenstein) Steel, sister Amy and her husband Larry Unger, and brother Zachary Steel. Jordan is also survived and will be sadly missed by his paternal grandparents, John and Jane Steel, his Uncle Mark and wife Barbara, his Uncle David and partner Hector, as well as his many nieces and nephews; Clara, Aidan, Morgan, James, Anya, and Olive.Relatives, friends, and neighbors are invited to gather with the Steel family to celebrate Jordan's life on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 5-8pm at Henry Funeral Home 152 W. Atlantic Avenue Audubon, NJ 08106. In a lieu of flowers contributions are requested to be made to the Delaney Steel scholarship fund. Please visit or mail a check to any TD Bank and ask to deposit to the fund.