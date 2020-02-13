Services
Terranova Funeral Home
402 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
(856) 547-3110
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish/St. Luke Church
55 Warwick Road
Stratford, NJ
Memorial Mass
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish/St. Luke Church
55 Warwick Road
Stratford, NJ
Josefa Verna


1924 - 2020
Josefa Verna Obituary
Josefa Verna

Stratford - Josefa Verna (nee Barreda) of Stratford, formerly of Pine Hill, passed away on February 12, 2020, at the age of 95. Beloved mother of Vera Verna, Nicholas Verna (Patricia), Emilia Hiltner (Bill), Bianca Freidel (Mike) and the late Thomas and Jay Patrick Verna. Dear sister of Anita Gomez, Mariana Barreda and the late Rinaldo, Maria, Nena and Emilio. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Josefa's passions were cooking, gardening, dancing and reading. She worked as a receptionist, for many years, balancing work and family. Josefa was a fun loving, strong and independent woman, who was devoted to her children and grandchildren. She will be missed by all those who knew her.

Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation, Monday February 17, 2020 from 10 to 11 AM, followed by her Memorial Mass at 11 AM, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish/St. Luke Church, 55 Warwick Road, Stratford. Interment is private.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to a . To express condolences and share memories please visit www.terranovafuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
