Josefina Rivera
Camden - (nee Nieves) on June 30, 2020; age 82 years.
Beloved wife of the late Claudio; Devoted mother of Fioldalisa (Wilson) Molina, Claudio Rivera Jr., and Luz (the late Jose) Molina; Loving grandmother of Kristy, Stephanie (Alex), Janece (Dan), Jose (Ebony), and Mikaela (Tahime); great grandmother of Kailyn, Jaden, Julianna, Ayden, Justin, Janissa and Cassidy. she is also survived by 2 brothers and 2 sisters.
All services are being handled privately under the direction of Falco/Caruso & Leonard Funeral Homes. Condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com