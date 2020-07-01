1/1
Josefina Rivera
1938 - 2020
Josefina Rivera

Camden - (nee Nieves) on June 30, 2020; age 82 years.

Beloved wife of the late Claudio; Devoted mother of Fioldalisa (Wilson) Molina, Claudio Rivera Jr., and Luz (the late Jose) Molina; Loving grandmother of Kristy, Stephanie (Alex), Janece (Dan), Jose (Ebony), and Mikaela (Tahime); great grandmother of Kailyn, Jaden, Julianna, Ayden, Justin, Janissa and Cassidy. she is also survived by 2 brothers and 2 sisters.

All services are being handled privately under the direction of Falco/Caruso & Leonard Funeral Homes. Condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com




Published in Courier Post from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Falco, Caruso, and Leonard Funeral Home
3425 River Road
Camden, NJ 08105
(856) 963-5355
