Joseph A. Abbott
Joseph A. Abbott

Haddon Twp - On July 31, 2020 age 91. Dear brother of Edna May (Louis) Salvatore. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by four brothers and two sisters.

Relatives and friends of the family will meet for his visitation and funeral on Wednesday morning, August 5th, from 9:30am to 10:30am all at the The Catholic Community of Christ Our Light Church, 402 North Kings Hwy., Cherry Hill, NJ. Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:30am Wednesday. Interment at Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joseph's memory may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org/donate). Due to current health regulations, face masks must be worn. Arr. by BOCCO FUNERAL HOME, Cherry Hill. To offer condolences, please visit: www.BoccoFuneralHome.com




Published in Courier Post from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
