Joseph A. Callahan, Jr.
Ocean City - Joseph A. Callahan Jr., 78 passed away at home with his wife Judy and family on Monday, August 17th, 2020. Survived by his loving wife Judith A. Callahan (Cowgill) and his children Joesph (Julie), Chad (Denise), Craig, Kelly Henry (Sam), Kim Rogers (David) and David Rogers.
Born in Camden, N.J. and lived and worked in Pennsauken and has lived in Ocean City for the past 29 years. Attended Arizona State University and is a U.S. Army veteran while serving in the 82nd Airbourne Division and was in the Dominican Republic conflict. After serving his country, he was a police officer in Phoenix, Arizona from 1972 to 1977 and finished his law enforcement career with the Pennsuaken Police Department after 24 years of service. Joe was football coach for many years for St. Peter's Midget Football Association. As an avid Catholic, Joe served as the President of the Holy Name Society for St. Peter's Catholic Church in Merchantville, was a proud member of the V.F.W. Post #6650, American Legion Post #524, and the Knights of Columbus. In his retirement, Joe enjoyed driving for First Student Bus Company for 22 years for St. A's Catholic School and the Upper Township School District. He spent many winters in Naples, Florida and played softball for 10 years for the Marco Island Senior Softball League playing third base. Joe and Judy spent many summers driving cross country and camping having visited all the National Parks and all 50 states.
Joe was preceded in death by his mother, Grace Callahan, his father, Joseph Callahan Sr., and his sister, Joann Foulk.
Joe loved spending time with all of his grandchildern; Samuel Jr. (Eleni), Brandon, Rebecca, Melissa, Robby, Sierra, Bridget, Genevieve, Karina, Hayley, Chad and Ryman.
A visitation for Joe will be held Wednesday, August 26th, 2020 from 10:00am until 11:00am followed by a Catholic Mass at 11:00am at St. Augustine Catholic Church 1310 Ocean Avenue Ocean City, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to the Ocean City V.F.W. Post #6650 1501 Bay Avenue Ocean City, N.J. 08226 or Deborah Heart and Lung Hospital 200 Trenton Road Browns Mills, N.J. 08015.
For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
