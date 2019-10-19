|
Joseph A. Davies
Mt. Royal, NJ - On October 15, 2019, Age 50, Beloved husband of Rebecca Stewart; Cherished son of Roseann Scarpa-Weidman and Harry Weidman and Dear brother of Harry Weidman III and Nicole Weidman Greytock.
Joseph was Vice. Pres. of Klenz Star. Additionally, he was an avid motorcycle enthusiast, riding with the Camden County Hogs, Chrome Riders and Wounded Warriors.
Joseph's family will receive friends on Sat., Oct. 26th, 9:00-10:45 am at KAIN-MURPHY FUNERAL SERVICES, 15 West End Ave., Haddonfield, NJ; where his Service will follow. Interment, New St. Mary's Cem., Bellmawr, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution in honor of Joe may be made to Animal Welfare Association, 509 Centennial Blvd., Voorhees, NJ 08043 (www.awanj.org)
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019