Services
LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
(856) 767-0539
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph DiPascale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph A. DiPascale

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph A. DiPascale Obituary
Joseph A. DiPascale

Stratford - Joseph A. DiPascale, age 92, a longtime resident of Somerdale, NJ, passed away on Tuesday October 29, 2019. Husband of the late Anna DiPascale. Beloved father of Marie Wagner (Francis) and the late Salvatore DiPascale (Darlene - surviving). Proud grandfather of Deanna, Robert, Joseph, and Paul; great-grandfather of 7. Dear brother of the late Rachel Mazzula. He is also survived and will be sadly missed by his longtime companion Terri Tasca.

Joseph was born in Philadelphia, PA and was a longtime resident of Somerdale, NJ, before moving to Mt. Ephraim, and most recently to Stratford. He proudly served in the United States Army during World War II. Joseph enjoyed singing and dancing. He also loved going to the casinos and horse racetracks, especially Garden State Racetrack.

Services will be held privately. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -