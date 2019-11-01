|
|
Joseph A. DiPascale
Stratford - Joseph A. DiPascale, age 92, a longtime resident of Somerdale, NJ, passed away on Tuesday October 29, 2019. Husband of the late Anna DiPascale. Beloved father of Marie Wagner (Francis) and the late Salvatore DiPascale (Darlene - surviving). Proud grandfather of Deanna, Robert, Joseph, and Paul; great-grandfather of 7. Dear brother of the late Rachel Mazzula. He is also survived and will be sadly missed by his longtime companion Terri Tasca.
Joseph was born in Philadelphia, PA and was a longtime resident of Somerdale, NJ, before moving to Mt. Ephraim, and most recently to Stratford. He proudly served in the United States Army during World War II. Joseph enjoyed singing and dancing. He also loved going to the casinos and horse racetracks, especially Garden State Racetrack.
Services will be held privately. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019